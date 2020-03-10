New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has earned himself a summer prison release. New reports claim the hip-hop star is set to taste freedom in the coming months.

According to reports, 6ix9ine will become a free man in early August. The jailed rap artist’s legal representative said he good behavior ultimately contributed to the early release.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is scheduled to get out of federal prison in August after behaving like a “model prisoner” behind bars, a report said Monday. The 23-year-old rapper-turned-government-witness — who is serving out his time in an unspecified private jail for safety reasons — has a release date of Aug. 2, according to the Bureau of Prisons Inmate Locator. One of his attorneys, Dawn Florio, told Complex: “The reason why he’s getting released early is because he’s the perfect model prisoner.” (Page Six)

Despite landing behind bars on federal charges, 6ix9ine ultimately cooperated with prosecutors. His decision to help the feds eventually landed him a reduced prison sentence.

Hernandez was facing 37 years to life on federal racketeering charges, but his sentence was reduced to two years in prison plus five years of supervised probation in December 2019 in a dramatic trial that included the interruption of Hernandez’s alleged father, whom he claimed he hadn’t seen since the third grade. The reduced sentence came as a result of his cooperation with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in a case against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods. (Rolling Stone)

The rap star has remained behind bars since November 2018. Tek’s federal charges included drug racketeering.

6ix9ine was arrested in November 2018 on federal racketeering and firearms charges. In February of 2019, he pled guilty to nine counts in the federal case—including charges of racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offenses, and narcotics trafficking. The rapper began cooperating with prosecutors almost immediately after his arrest, subsequently testifying against alleged Nine Trey Gangsta Blood members Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison. Mack was eventually found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and conspiring to distribute narcotics; Ellison was found guilty of racketeering conspiracy and kidnapping 6ix9ine. (Pitchfork)

