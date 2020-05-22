SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s next big song might drop without him even being in control. The rap star’s girlfriend Jade has threatened to release the song to fans ahead of its planned premiere.
Jade’s Offer
On Friday, Jade hit up Instagram to encourage fans to pump up her likes. She vowed to put out 6ix9ine’s new tune if she hit 200 likes – she surpassed 100,000 in less than an hour.
“200 likes and I’m leaking @6ix9ine next song WORD TO MY DEAD” -Jade’s Instagram
Tek’s Delay
On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to deliver some crushing news. Tek announced he would delay putting out a new song and music video today but come through next week.
“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
“Yep more surprises . 🤯” -Akademiks
Wait, There’s More
Last Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.
“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Before You Go
Last Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.
“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
