New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s next big song might drop without him even being in control. The rap star’s girlfriend Jade has threatened to release the song to fans ahead of its planned premiere.

Jade’s Offer

On Friday, Jade hit up Instagram to encourage fans to pump up her likes. She vowed to put out 6ix9ine’s new tune if she hit 200 likes – she surpassed 100,000 in less than an hour.

“200 likes and I’m leaking @6ix9ine next song WORD TO MY DEAD” -Jade’s Instagram

LMFAO – @6ix9ine girlfriend Jade did a little more than 200 Likes – #SOHH about that song leak….. um…… how about NOW??? lol #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/MV14226ewO — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 22, 2020

Tek’s Delay

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to deliver some crushing news. Tek announced he would delay putting out a new song and music video today but come through next week.

“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“Yep more surprises . 🤯” -Akademiks

Just when you thought….. lol @6ix9ine vows to break the Internet with his new video and it's being delayed until May 29th. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/frfOG3r4qz — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 20, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Last Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.

“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

That quiet before the storm… lol Next Friday is going to be crazy. @6ix9ine says he's staying off the 'gram until he drops his next single/video Friday, May 22 @ 3 PM ET. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/plYk35pWkv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 17, 2020

Before You Go

Last Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.

“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

And there you have it – over 500K comments and the music video will drop Friday! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vaz9Ng6y11 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020