New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Jade and baby mother Sara Molina are gassed up right now. The hip-hop vixen have fired shots at each other over their roles and connections to the jailed entertainer.

Over the past few hours, both Sara and Jade have traded jabs with social media posts about their connection to 6ix9ine.

According to reports, 6ix9ine will have to receive mental help and continue working with the feds once he’s released from prison as part of his plea agreement.

The rapper’s been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he’s free … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine must continue to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office once he’s released from prison in any ongoing investigations where he might be useful. The court’s recommended Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close to New York City as possible — so his family can easily visit him. (TMZ)

A few days ago, Sara Molina unloaded some thoughts on Tek’s two-year prison sentence.

According to reports, a judge handed 6ix9ine the sentence last week and included five years probation.