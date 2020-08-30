New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Jade is giving the real-life troll a reason to make her mad. The hip-hop model went online to playfully tease her boo about feeling tempted enough to leak his upcoming Tattle Tales album.

Jade Threatens To Leak Tattle Tales

On Sunday, Jade hit up Instagram with the ultimate threat to 6ix9ine. She shared footage of herself quenching the thirst trap and playing audio of Tekashi’s new LP.

“I’m about to leak this n*gga album” -Jade’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Unreleased Tory Lanez

On Sunday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram and kept things 100. Tekashi revealed he had a fire Tory Lanez collaboration he recorded prior to going to federal prison in November 2018. The announcement comes following Tory’s fall from fame after getting outed by ex-pal Megan Thee Stallion as the person responsible for shooting her at a party.

“I got this old Tory record that he cleared for me in 2017? IM WRONG IF I PUT IT ON MY ALBUM ??? It’s already cleared & ITS A F*CKIN HIT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine Announces New Album

Tekashi went to Instagram this past Wednesday to deliver huge news. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself allegedly in Chicago and vowing to drop a new LP called Tattle Tales on September 4.

“EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM 🌈 TATTLE TALES 🌈 SEPTEMBER 4TH ‼️‼️‼️ WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO 💛💛💛❤️❤️❤️😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine also shared trolling footage of himself reenacting getting beat up by a Chicago man.

“Chicago n*ggas really think they the shit #ALBUM SEPTEMBER 4TH PREORDER”

Last week, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with footage of himself roaming through the New York streets once again. The clip also features a ton of people surrounding Tek.