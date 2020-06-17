New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a major shout-out from his bae. The hip-hop heavyweight’s flame Jade has dished on just how he gets down behind closed doors.

6ix9ine x Jade

This week, the curvy model went online to dish on her relationship goals with Tekashi. While she joked about them clashing over wigs, Jade did give his bedroom skills a huge co-sign.

“I never knew in my relationship i have to fight my man over wigs. His dick game crazy tho” -Jade’s Instagram “😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Nicki Minaj

On Monday, Jade went to Instagram to see if her 1.3 million followers felt she should start an OnlyFans page. The question even sparked a response from rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj and her sister Rachel “Baddie IG” Wattley.

“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram “Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj “😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels and his queen Erica Mena recently fired back at shade aimed at them from rap artist Khia for joining the OnlyFans movement. They revealed how much money they had generated since launching their premium pages.

“Wayment! #Safaree and #EricaMena post their earnings from #OnlyFans after #Khia blasted them for making the accounts in the first place!” -TSR’s Instagram

Hours prior, Khia woke up the Internet by getting at Safaree and Mena. She ripped them for digging into their fans’ pockets with OnlyFans.