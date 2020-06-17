New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting a major shout-out from his bae. The hip-hop heavyweight’s flame Jade has dished on just how he gets down behind closed doors.
6ix9ine x Jade
This week, the curvy model went online to dish on her relationship goals with Tekashi. While she joked about them clashing over wigs, Jade did give his bedroom skills a huge co-sign.
“I never knew in my relationship i have to fight my man over wigs. His dick game crazy tho” -Jade’s Instagram
“😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍” -Nicki Minaj
High-Key Details
On Monday, Jade went to Instagram to see if her 1.3 million followers felt she should start an OnlyFans page. The question even sparked a response from rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj and her sister Rachel “Baddie IG” Wattley.
“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram
“Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj
“😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG
Wait, There’s More
Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend Safaree Samuels and his queen Erica Mena recently fired back at shade aimed at them from rap artist Khia for joining the OnlyFans movement. They revealed how much money they had generated since launching their premium pages.
“Wayment! #Safaree and #EricaMena post their earnings from #OnlyFans after #Khia blasted them for making the accounts in the first place!” -TSR’s Instagram
Before You Go
Hours prior, Khia woke up the Internet by getting at Safaree and Mena. She ripped them for digging into their fans’ pockets with OnlyFans.
Khia may have hit the nail on the head by publicly asking these two why in the world they are on an adult entertainment sites. The rappers rant was featured on her talk show Khia Gaga Order on YouTube. the rant started with Khi asking “didn’t these motherf***ers just get married not even a year ago and have a newborn baby girl and theses mother***ers making fans only and Porn Hub account.” She bangs her gavel in process. “we the people want to know why you two motherf***ers got married and out her dry begging?” (The Blast)