New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has a reason to enjoy house arrest these days. The hip-hop star’s girlfriend Jade has delivered a friendly reminder to fans about what the controversial musician is shacked up with.

Jade x Asset

Last night, the curvy vixen went online to share a must-see pic. She referenced 6ix9ine’s current house arrest countdown in a thick pic of herself.

“House Arrest DayΒ #627Β 57 more days……..” -Jade’s Instagram “😍😍😍😍” -Rachel Wattley “It’s fine around here ..😩” -Lira Galore

Spanked

Recently, Jade shared some jaw-dropping footage of herself and 6ix9ine. In the clip, Tek is shown spanking her in a room.

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ineΒ has had no problem letting his rap feud withΒ Meek MillΒ flourish. The hip-hop entertainer recently trolled the Philadelphia rap heavyweight with some unexpected shade. Tek went online with footage of fellow Brooklyn nativeΒ Casanova 2xΒ talking about snitching not ending a rap entertainer’s career. 6ix took things a step further by referencing Meek and his 2015 β€œRico” song and how he ultimately went behind bars on a probation violation related to dirt bikes.

β€œ@casanova_2x Name the rapper that rapped about the RICCO and went to jail for bike tricks πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ’€β€ -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Tek went online to get everyone dragging his name across social media for snitching. 6ix9ine also hyped up his β€œGOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

β€œLook at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚β€ -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram