New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Jade isn’t out here trying to be an honest princess. The hip-hop vixen went online this past weekend to acknowledge her savage ways in a slew of new pics.

Jade Flexes In Gucci

Heading into Monday, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.

“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last week, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.

“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram

And #SOHH there you have it – @6ix9ine's bae Jade vowed to make an @OnlyFans if she hit 10K comments and she's sitting at a nice 12.5k! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/uDL7lFoBff — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) August 20, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine’s GF Jade swears she is joining OnlyFans movement.

Wait, There’s More

Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.

“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram “Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj “😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG

Before You Go

Recently, rap star Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce a new OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.