New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s girlfriend Jade isn’t out here trying to be an honest princess. The hip-hop vixen went online this past weekend to acknowledge her savage ways in a slew of new pics.
Jade Flexes In Gucci
Heading into Monday, Jade hit up Instagram to playfully call herself a “bum” type of woman. However, she credited her flashy and high-end luxury lifestyle draped in Gucci as reason enough not to change.
“Bum a** b*tch but my n*gga buy me everything” -Jade’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Last week, Jade hit up IG to let followers know if she had 10,000 comments left on a post she would reward them with an OnlyFans page. Less than 24 hours later, her picture had over 12,500 comments.
“10,000 comments and I’m making an onlyfans I swear .” -Jade’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Back in mid-June 2020, Jade asked fans if they thought she should join the OnlyFans movement. Surprisingly, the question sparked a major show of support from rap star Nicki Minaj in Jade’s comments section.
“Should I make an only fans ?” -Jade’s Instagram
“Yes 😩” -Nicki Minaj
“😍😍😍😍😍 No beat ya a** like u stole something” -Baddie IG
Before You Go
Recently, rap star Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce a new OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.
“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week … How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff” -Cardi B’s Twitter