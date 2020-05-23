New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is really going for troll of the year. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with some major shade aimed at Atlanta rap artist Rich The Kid.

6ix9ine Jokes

Initially, Rich went to his Instagram page and offered to drop new music if his followers increased to 8 million. However, 6ix9ine threw himself into the situation by encouraging fans to unfollow Kid.

“Why y’all doing #richthekid like that 😂” -SOHH’s Instagram

Where It Started

Earlier this month, Kid questioned how 6ix9ine could call himself the King of New York. More specifically, Rich went at Tekashi for his publicized cooperation with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case.

“Honesty imagine coming home a [rat] and thinking [you’re] the king of New York City anybody from the city should be disrespected and that’s just facts.” -Rich The Kid’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

This past Friday, Tek’s bae Jade hit up Instagram to encourage fans to pump up her likes. 6ix9ine’s girlfriend threatened to leak his new music if she hit 200 likes – she surpassed 100,000 in less than an hour.

“200 likes and I’m leaking @6ix9ine next song WORD TO MY DEAD” -Jade’s Instagram

LMFAO – @6ix9ine girlfriend Jade did a little more than 200 Likes – #SOHH about that song leak….. um…… how about NOW??? lol #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/MV14226ewO — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 22, 2020 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend threatened to leak her bae’s next song

Before You Go

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to deliver some crushing news. Tek announced he would delay putting out a new song and music video today but come through next week.

“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“Yep more surprises . 🤯” -Akademiks