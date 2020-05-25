SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has no problem letting his rap feud with Meek Mill flourish. The hip-hop entertainer has continued to troll the Philadelphia rap heavyweight with some unexpected shade.

6ix9ine x Trolls

On Monday, Tekashi hit up Instagram with footage of fellow Brooklyn native Casanova 2x talking about snitching not ending a rap entertainer’s career. 6ix9ine took things a step further by referencing Meek and his 2015 “Rico” song and how he ultimately went behind bars on a probation violation related to dirt bikes.

“@casanova_2x Name the rapper that rapped about the RICCO and went to jail for bike tricks 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂💀” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Big Mad

Recently, Tek went online to get everyone dragging his name across social media for snitching. 6ix9ine also hyped up his “GOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

“Look at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Earlier this month, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped Tek about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek Mill hinting at dropping a diss track on 6ix9ine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9CvmWZQVD — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

We control the culture lol and ima set a example lol. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

I’m sorry I lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that lol I been locked up too many times like a animal 🤷🏾‍♂️Sam change my passcode and don’t give it me nomore 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Nigga was sending hits on niggas wit real killers we don’t feel sorry for you we don’t understand … you was sending hits on camera!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020