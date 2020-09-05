Tekashi 6ix9ine Tries To Prove The Industry Has Blacklisted Him

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine feels like he’s going through an uphill battle. The hip-hop heavyweight has singled out top streaming services like Apple Music and Spotify for allegedly blacklisting his music.

6ix9ine Feels He’s Blacklisted

Heading into the weekend, Tek went to his Instagram page to point the finger at the entire music biz. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself looking through streaming services and showing his new LP isn’t listed on any playlists.

“WHEN THE INDUSTRY KNOWS THAT YOU ARE A MONSTER AND YOU CANT BE STOPPED … THEY MAKE SURE THEY DO EVERYTHING IN THERE POWER TO MAKE YOU LOSE .. THESE AWARD SHOWS THESE TOP CHARTERS ARE THERE BECAUSE THEY WANT THEM TO BE AND THEY’LL BEAT THEM IN YOUR FACE TILL YOU THINK YOU LIKE THEM … I DROPPED A ALBUM TODAY AND THEY HAVE COMPLETELY BLACKLISTED IT SO NO ONE CAN SEE IT @thelarryjackson @carlchery THE INDUSTRY IS RIGGED” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales Arrives

Heading into Friday, 6ix9ine put out his new TattleTales album to the world. In addition to previously released songs like his Nicki Minaj-featured “TROLLZ” smash, Tek secured records with artists including Akon, Smiles and Leftside.

Although he’s definitely lost a few friends in the hip-hop community, 6ix9ine’s 13-track LP features Nicki Minaj, Smilez, Leftside, Lik AK, and Akon, whom he samples on the album’s first track, which is, of course, “LOCKED UP 2.” The album also includes the previously released “PUNANI” and “GOOBA.” 6ix9ine also released a music video for his single “TUTU,” which features the rapper and his signature rainbow style cavorting around a theme park with Blac Chyna and a flamethrower, naturally. (Vulture)

In addition to the new album, 6ix9ine released his “TUTU” music video – which is currently only streaming on YouTube – and it features high-profile vixen Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna and Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram to plug his new album TattleTales. Tekashi went the extra mile by sharing a teaser clip of himself chilling with Blac Chyna.

“YALL READY FOR THE ALBUM TOMORROW ??? TATTLE TALES 12 MIDNIGHT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Jade Threatens To Leak TattleTales

Last Sunday, Tek’s girlfriend and model Jade hit up Instagram with the ultimate threat to 6ix9ine. She shared footage of herself quenching the thirst trap and playing audio of Tekashi’s new LP.