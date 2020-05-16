New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is ‘this’ close to dropping something new. The hip-hop star issued a challenge to his Instagram followers and in exchange of it being met he would put out a new music video.

6ix9ine Promises

On Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.

“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

And there you have it – over 500K comments and the music video will drop Friday! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vaz9Ng6y11 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020

New Tunes

Earlier in the week, Tek vowed to come through for his true fans. 6ix9ine promised to drop new music if he kept selling copies of his new “GOOBA” anthem.

“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story

6ix9ine says he might drop a new single next week pic.twitter.com/vE7mZnUR3K — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine wants more streams before he drops new music

Wait, There’s More

On Wednesday, Tekashi relied on his Instagram page to call out Billboard. 6ix9ine tooted his own horn about “GOOBA” dominating streams and asked Billboard to properly report his stats.

“@billboard We’re watching this very closely. The world is watching very closely, we love you and always supported the charting. On every platform we are dominating by a LANDSLIDE. The numbers are there and to be looked at. WITH NO RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE STREAMS. I will hate to believe that people pay for their spins on the radio and making manipulating bundles to manipulate the chart. Again it’s still early Im just making it clear that the world is watching” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Atlanta rapper Future and Sara Molina are going at each other’s necks. The hip-hop heavyweight and baby mother to 6ix9ine have lit up social media with big shade.

“#future responds to #richthekid picking up #6ix9ine baby mama” -SOHH’s Instagram