New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is coming whether fans are ready or not. The hip-hop troll has announced his new studio album drops next week.

6ix9ine Announces New Album

Tekashi went to Instagram Wednesday to deliver the huge news. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself allegedly in Chicago and vowing to drop a new LP on September 4.

“EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM 🌈 TATTLE TALES 🌈 SEPTEMBER 4TH ‼️‼️‼️ WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO 💛💛💛❤️❤️❤️😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine also shared trolling footage of himself reenacting getting beat up by a Chicago man.

“Chicago n*ggas really think they the shit #ALBUM SEPTEMBER 4TH PREORDER”

High-Key Details

Last Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with footage of himself roaming through the New York streets once again. The clip also features a ton of people surrounding Tek.

“KING OF NEW YORK IS BACK ‼️ lady try to fall in front of me and get a law suit 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Tekashi shared a clip of himself soaking in sunny City of Angels vibes in a massive mansion’s pool. 6ix9ine acknowledged the Internet’s ability to screenshot his location but vowed he would be long gone once the footage uploaded to his Instagram page.

“Don’t even bother 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, footage surfaced of Compton rapper Slim 400 doing the most to show off his hate for Tekashi. 400 revealed a huge shoulder tattoo saying ‘F- 6ix9ine.’

Slim also went online this weekend to show off an unregistered gun and send a warning shot to his enemies.