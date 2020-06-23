New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine knows numbers don’t lie but wants Lil Baby to know he’s destined for Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping success. The hip-hop troll went online this week to shout-out the Atlanta rap star.

This week, Tekashi hit up Instagram with a Baby salute. Despite his and Nicki Minaj‘s “Trollz” earning a chart-topping debut, 6ix9ine said Baby deserved the same achievement.

Heading into the weekend, Lil Baby topped YouTube streams putting him above super heavy competition from the likes of Tekashi 6ix9ine, Nicki Minaj and NBA YoungBoy.

Top 10 artists on YouTube US (June 12-18)

1. @lilbaby4PF 68.6M

2. @6ix9ine 55.9M

3. @NICKIMINAJ 49.5M

4. YoungBoy Never Broke Again 40.5M

5. @DaBabyDaBaby 30.8M

6. @1future 30.5M

7. Juice WRLD 30.4M

8. @sanbenito 29.8M

9. @rodwave 29.2M

10. @Drake 25.3M — chart data (@chartdata) June 20, 2020 Lil Baby Tops YouTube: The rapper currently has the highest number of streams in the US

Recently, rap stars Meek Mill and Tory Lanez went to their Twitter pages to salute Baby. While Mill gave Lil Baby a ‘legend’ co-sign, Tory took things even further and said he deserved a Grammy award.

“Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes!” -Meek Mill’s Twitter “Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already 🔥😤” -Tory Lanez’s Twitter

Lil Baby going legend right in front of our eyes! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) June 12, 2020 Lil Baby goes into legend mode

Just give lil baby a Grammy this year already 🔥😤 — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) June 12, 2020

Earlier in the month, LB’s new single “The Bigger Picture” premiered to the masses. On the track, he raps about systemic racism, police brutality and the reality of America in 2020.