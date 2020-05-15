New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is teasing a new audio gift for his supporters. Following the success of his “GOOBA” single that dropped last week, the famous ‘snitch’ has lit up his Instagram Story to reveal what it’s going to take to get new music.

New 6ix9ine

According to 6ix9ine, it’ll take some more streams of his last single for him to drop a follow-up. He said if the 10,000 iTunes mark is reached, a new track will come in the next few days.

“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story

6ix9ine says he might drop a new single next week pic.twitter.com/vE7mZnUR3K — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020

Billboard Watch

On Wednesday, Tekashi relied on his Instagram page to call out Billboard. 6ix9ine tooted his own horn about “GOOBA” dominating streams and asked the Billboard to properly report his stats.

“@billboard We’re watching this very closely. The world is watching very closely, we love you and always supported the charting. On every platform we are dominating by a LANDSLIDE. The numbers are there and to be looked at. WITH NO RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE STREAMS. I will hate to believe that people pay for their spins on the radio and making manipulating bundles to manipulate the chart. Again it’s still early Im just making it clear that the world is watching” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Atlanta rapper Future and Sara Molina are going at each other’s necks. The hip-hop heavyweight and baby mother to 6ix9ine have lit up social media with big shade.

“#future responds to #richthekid picking up #6ix9ine baby mama” -SOHH’s Instagram

Before You Go

Instead of staying mum, Molina made sure to step up to Future. Sara clapped back at him by calling out his number of baby mothers.