New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine wants to know just how canceled Tory Lanez really is in 2020. The hip-hop star has reached out to social media to find out if it’s worth putting a previously unreleased collaboration onto his upcoming Tattle Tales album.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Unreleased Tory Lanez

On Sunday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram and kept things 100. Tekashi revealed he had a fire Lanez collaboration he recorded prior to going to federal prison in November 2018.

“I got this old Tory record that he cleared for me in 2017? IM WRONG IF I PUT IT ON MY ALBUM ??? It’s already cleared & ITS A F*CKIN HIT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine Announces New Album

Tekashi went to Instagram this past Wednesday to deliver huge news. 6ix9ine shared footage of himself allegedly in Chicago and vowing to drop a new LP called Tattle Tales on September 4.

“EVERYONE GO PRE SAVE THE ALBUM 🌈 TATTLE TALES 🌈 SEPTEMBER 4TH ‼️‼️‼️ WE JUST LANDED IN THE BEAUTIFUL CHICAGO 💛💛💛❤️❤️❤️😈😈😈😈😈😈😈😈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine also shared trolling footage of himself reenacting getting beat up by a Chicago man.

“Chicago n*ggas really think they the shit #ALBUM SEPTEMBER 4TH PREORDER”

Wait, There’s More

Last week, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with footage of himself roaming through the New York streets once again. The clip also features a ton of people surrounding Tek.

“KING OF NEW YORK IS BACK ‼️ lady try to fall in front of me and get a law suit 🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈🙈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Recently, Tekashi shared a clip of himself soaking in sunny City of Angels vibes in a massive mansion’s pool. 6ix9ine acknowledged the Internet’s ability to screenshot his location but vowed he would be long gone once the footage uploaded to his Instagram page.