New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t letting anyone slide. The controversial hip-hop entertainer has come forward to address smoke aimed at him for his publicized boasting about working with law enforcement to get out of prison.

Instead of going on a roasting session, 6ix9ine took a different approach to clapping back at Chet Hanks. Tekashi ignored the direct shade and send prayers to his Hollywood star dad Tom Hanks after he recently battled a coronavirus infection.

“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

@6ix9ine responds to shade thrown his way by Tom Hanks' son Chet Haze.

Over the past few hours, Chet has unloaded on 6ix9ine. Hanks ripped Tekashi for snitching and having to live a life of fear after getting out of prison.

Tek went to Instagram Monday to get everyone dragging his name across social media for snitching. 6ix9ine also hyped up his “GOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

“Look at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020