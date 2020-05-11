New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t staying quiet. The hip-hop troll has come forward to respond to the non-stop flow of negative attention fired his way since dropping his new “GOOBA” single last week.

6ix9ine Responds

Tek went to Instagram Monday to get everyone dragging his name across social media. 6ix9ine also hyped up his “GOOBA” music video reaching over 100 million YouTube views in less than 72 hours.

“Look at the numbers in 3 days…. look at everybody who clout chases off my name find me something they did that can match that……… MATTER FACT combine them all together give them some help 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Gucci Won’t Cooperate

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.

Wait, There’s More

A few hours ago, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek Mill hinting at dropping a diss track on 6ix9ine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9CvmWZQVD — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

We control the culture lol and ima set a example lol. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

I’m sorry I lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that lol I been locked up too many times like a animal 🤷🏾‍♂️Sam change my passcode and don’t give it me nomore 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Nigga was sending hits on niggas wit real killers we don’t feel sorry for you we don’t understand … you was sending hits on camera!! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

Before You Go

Heading into the weekend, Tekashi struck back at Meek Mill after putting out footage of him rapping about snitches. 6ix9ine questioned his interest in focusing on his life and even shaded him about Meek’s ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj not wanting him anymore.