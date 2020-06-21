New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine thinks he’s playing the game fair and square. The hip-hop entertainer has defended his usage of advertising to get his music popping and trending.

Tekashi went to his Instagram page this weekend to try and speak big facts. Although he didn’t name-drop anyone in particular, Tek did defend using ad spots for his tunes.

“Ads ain’t views. People advertise Gatorade all the time doesn’t mean you’re going to buy it. People advertise videos everyday. You have to want to click to watch.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

On Friday, Tekashi hit up Instagram to admit he’s going to fall back from his social media takeovers. After calling out streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify for not listing his music on curated playlists, 6ix9ine said he’d be on an IG hiatus until the chart numbers come out.

“I’m staying off Instagram till the @billboard charts come back. We put up the best fight against all odds. Blackballed they call it. ITS FINE BECAUSE THE BARBZ AND TROLLZ ARE UNSTOPPABLE.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

This week, reality TV star Kim Kardashian hit up her Twitter page to react to a fancam of herself and husband Kanye West. In the clip, 6ix9ine and rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj‘s infectious “Trollz” tune plays in the background.

“I love it!!!!!!!! 💋🔥🔥” -Kim Kardashian’s Twitter

“Im a peasant compared to you and Ye :/” -Tekashia 6ix9ine’s Twitter

On Tuesday, Minaj hit up her social media pages to drop some major unreleased “Trollz” bars. Nicki admitted there are multiple alternate versions of her and rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine’s smash and shared one of her new verses.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

