New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine might be on the move again. Cameras reportedly spotted him moving into his new house after already having to pack up and leave his first one two days ago.

6ix9ine Spotted

This week, new footage emerged on social media appearing to hint at 6ix9ine’s new location. The video shows 6ix9ine’s possible fleet of cars at his latest crib.

Send Me Your Location

Over the weekend, 6ix9ine had to relocate. A neighbor spotted him in Long Island, New York and ultimately posted his address.

Tekashi’s attorney, Lance Lazzaro tells TMZ … his client has been relocated in light of his address being leaked — for security reasons, obviously. We’re also told the feds were made aware of the move, so it’s not like they went rogue. In any case, though, he’s outta there. It’s quite the predicament — technically, 6ix9ne isn’t violating house arrest by being out on the balcony … it’s the neighbors around him that doxxed him. That said, he should know better than just to get outside like that in the open … it’s just not prudent. And, only time will tell if the court has the patience for this kind of thing if it continues to happen. 11:40 AM PT — And, here you go … Tekashi’s got a HUGE problem. Someone across the way took a pic of the rapper on the balcony and not only posted it, but posted the address as well. It’s apparent the neighbor knew Tekashi was staying there, presumably because he’s either been on that balcony before or has been out and about. (TMZ)

Wait, There’s More

A few hours ago, hip-hop heavyweight Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek Mill hinting at dropping a diss track on 6ix9ine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9CvmWZQVD — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Before You Go

