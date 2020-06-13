New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is feeling pretty unstoppable right now. The hip-hop heavyweight went online to geek out over the massive success his and Nicki Minaj‘s “Trollz” music video has enjoyed since its midnight premiere.
6ix9ine x Internet
On Friday, the self-proclaimed King of New York went to his social media pages to roast his rap rivals. Tek bragged about breaking the Internet – twice – while on house arrest.
“IM DOING MORE THEN YALL RAPPERS ON HOUSE ARREST ‼️ IM ON F*CKING HOUSE ARREST FOR CHRIST SAKE ‼️🤣🤣🤣 I BROKE THE INTERNET TWICE ON HOUSE ARREST ‼️‼️‼️YALL COULD GO OUTSIDE AND CANT DO THESE NUMBERS 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 NOW I KNOW WHY YA MADDDDDDDDDD GO STREAM TROLLZ ON ALL PLATFORMS 🦄🦄🦄🌈🌈🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
High-Key Details
6ix9ine also updated fans on how many streams “Trollz” has received since dropping. In nearly 24 hours the jaw-dropping video has nearly 50 million YouTube views.
“@nickiminaj DIDNT THEY CANCEL US ⁉️⁉️IT HASNT EVEN BEEN 24 HOURS YET 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
On Friday, Chicago rapper King Von went to his Twitter page to diss Nicki. He specifically referenced Minaj’s decision to work with Tekashi following his publicized past cooperation with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case.
“Damn and I use to love Nicki Minaj 💔… I kno so many mfs that a do anything to make it. Go against every moral break everycode. Trade on every friend jus for a taste of the fast life. Desperate easily moved a** people. Den get the sh*T and it don’t even be worth all the lost and pain a mf went threw.U chasing dat sh*t” -King Von’s Twitter
Before You Go
Last night, Nicki Minaj went to her Instagram Live with Tekashi to address people coming at her with snitch labels. While she said her husband is from the streets and doesn’t deal with snitches, she said it’s different from people in the music biz.
“My husband doesn’t mess with the snitch culture. My husband is like, ‘No, I just can’t f*ck with that,’ – he’s lived a different life. But y’all want to make it rap one minute and street the next minute. Y’all want to talk about people not writing their raps one minute and then do songs with people that don’t write raps the next minute. But if somebody talks about the integrity of hip-hop, then it’s a problem. But y’all can talk about the integrity of the streets and not snitching, well we not on the block. None of you n*ggas are on the block. If these n*ggas are still out there doing what they’re doing and banging – I have to respect it, we all have to respect it, because they play by a different code and not everybody can speak on that.” Nicki Minaj’s Instagram Live