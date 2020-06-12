SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have kept their word. The hip-hop duo have finally followed up their “FEFE” and “MAMA” collaborations with the newly released “Trollz” music video premiere.

6ix9ine x Minaj

After mounted anticipation, Tek and Nicki hit the green light on their must-see video at midnight. The video features plenty of antics and an array of signature rainbow colors.

High-Key Details

On Thursday, Minaj went to Instagram to tease fans about going on Instagram Live ahead of the visual’s premiere. Nicki Minaj quenched the thirst trap with a booty shot of herself alongside Tekashi.

“Should I troll tonight wit this troll or nah? Should We go live tonight @ 11PM EST or nah? Hmmm *thinks* @6ix9ine⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️⁉️‼️⁉️‼️‼️‼️‼️🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🦄🌈🌈🦄🦄🦄🦄🌈🌈🌈😴 #TrollzVIDEOTONIGHT🎀 PRE-ORDER link in my bio. NickiMinajQueen.com for MERCH‼️‼️‼️‼️‼️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️🥰🥰🥰🥰🤣” -Nicki Minaj’s Instagram

Ahhhhhh – can't lie dumb hyped for this!!! @NICKIMINAJ might low-key get on the IG Live tonight!?!?!? @6ix9ine making people really hyped for that #TROLLZ video! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/8s4JKSgXYG — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 11, 2020 Nicki Minaj teases booty ahead of 6ix9ine’s new video

I might have been able to pull off 1 or 2… we shot in his guest bedroom chile… 🙄 https://t.co/sUWIteX8dS — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 11, 2020

Wait, There’s More

A few hours prior, Dipset’s Jim Jones sparked some tensions after appearing to throw shade at Nicki and 6ix9ine. Jimmy commented on a social media post labeling Minaj a clown and Tekashi a rat.

“#jimjones who was affiliated with #ninetreybloods comments “lol” under a post that calls #nickiminaj a clown and #6ix9ine a rat 🧐”

Before You Go

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up his social media pages to let fans know he’s pumped and ready to face-off against anyone dropping new music this Friday. He also announced immediate pre-order purchases had started selling out.

“SOLD OUT ON PREORDERS 💿💿💿 WE RESTOCKING NOW GO ORDERRRRR LINK IN BIOOOOOOOOOOO ….. LETS SEE THEY CHEAT US OUT OF NUMBER 1 NOW” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“IM THE MOST TALKED ABOUT RAPPER IN THE WORLD 🌎 I DARE YOU TRY AND COMPETE 💨💨🔥🔥💨🔥 WE BREAKING THE INTERNET TOMORROW MIDNIGHT 12 AM ALL MY FANS STAY UP IM GOING LIVE 💚🖤💙❤️🧡💜💛🤍” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram