SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is going to leave the Internet streets for a few days. The hip-hop entertainer has announced his decision to ghost himself for the immediate future.

6ix9ine Disappears

On Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.

SOHH TIP: Step your headphones up for new 6ix9ine tunes — Tribit’s QuietPlus were named the “Best Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones Under $100 (CNET)” and include their exclusive hybrid noise cancellation technology. Get 15% off through May 31 with code QP15. Check out the full line-up.

“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

That quiet before the storm… lol Next Friday is going to be crazy. @6ix9ine says he's staying off the 'gram until he drops his next single/video Friday, May 22 @ 3 PM ET. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/plYk35pWkv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 17, 2020

The Teaser

On Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.

“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

And there you have it – over 500K comments and the music video will drop Friday! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vaz9Ng6y11 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Earlier in the week, Tek vowed to come through for his true fans. 6ix9ine promised to drop new music if he kept selling copies of his new “GOOBA” anthem.

“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story

6ix9ine says he might drop a new single next week pic.twitter.com/vE7mZnUR3K — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine wants more streams before he drops new music

Before You Go

On Wednesday, Tekashi relied on his Instagram page to call out Billboard. 6ix9ine tooted his own horn about “GOOBA” dominating streams and asked Billboard to properly report his stats.

“@billboard We’re watching this very closely. The world is watching very closely, we love you and always supported the charting. On every platform we are dominating by a LANDSLIDE. The numbers are there and to be looked at. WITH NO RADIO WE ARE DOMINATING THE STREAMS. I will hate to believe that people pay for their spins on the radio and making manipulating bundles to manipulate the chart. Again it’s still early Im just making it clear that the world is watching” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram