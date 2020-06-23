New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t done dragging folks. The hip-hop troll has returned to social media to rip apart industry personalities for not showing him and Nicki Minaj’s “Trollz” smash any love.

6ix9ine x Name-Drop

Tekashi went to his Instagram Story last night and didn’t simmer down. He called out a couple people connected to streaming services and an entire anti-6ix9ine group for trying to stop his success.

High-Key Details

This week, “Trollz” collaborator Nicki Minaj vowed to soon expose the industry. While she didn’t get specific, the Young Money rap heavyweight hinted at some major shady entertainment biz exposures happening.

“It’s a couple of things I want to get off my chest. There are certain things that have been going on in this industry for just way too long. I think it’s time for me to speak on it, a little bit. But in the meantime, and y’all know 6ix9ine going to be doing a lot this week. So, be prepared for that. I love you.” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, both Tekashi and Nicki have celebrated their chart-topping success. 6ix9ine vowed to go on a seven-day trolling spree.

🥺 no words yet. All I can muster up is the “I love you”. Gimme a sec 🌈🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) June 22, 2020

#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic@spotify@thelarryjackson@carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER 🤣🤣🤣 YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ

Before You Go

Tekashi went to his Instagram page this past weekend to address his marketing tactics. Although he didn’t name-drop anyone in particular, 6ix9ine did defend using ad spots to promote his music.