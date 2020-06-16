New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t letting Meek Mill‘s “Other Side of America” slide. The hip-hop star has lit up social media to unload on his rap rival over the song’s Billboard Hot 100 debut.

6ix9ine x Meek

On Tuesday, Tekashi went to Instagram to roast Meek. Instead of applauding the fact Mill secured at Billboard Hot 100 spot, 6ix9ine trolled him for not having a higher debut without rap pal Drake on the record.

“This what happens to bums when they don’t have Drake to carry them on they song 🤣🤣🤣” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Last week, Tek went off-off on Meek Mill. In addition to claiming he associates with a former snitch at Roc Nation, 6ix9ine said Meek needed Drake to be successful.

“The world is full of hate right now. I’ma show you a lot of things right now. I’ma show you how this rap game is full of liars. I’ma show you how this rap game full of rats. I’ma show you how the rap game really works. The rap game don’t want you to know certain stuff. I’ma expose the rap game right now, ’cause I got facts. ‘The story that spooked Dash revealed how Perez, the wife of longtime Jay Z wingman Juan Perez, became a cooperating witness for the DEA in the 1990s. After her 1994 arrest for possession of 35 kilos of cocaine, Perez struck a deal with the feds, agreeing to wear hidden wires to record her meetings with major cocaine traffickers. Her undercover informant work won her courtroom praise from federal prosecutors after she helped them break up major drug deals in Puerto Rico and Colombia.’ Meek Mill, you can’t pick and choose who you want to call rats. This is public information. Ever since Nicki left you, you are a nobody. Did you forget who you was? I forgot what Drake said, what did Drake say? ‘Was that your tour or your girl’s tour?'” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram Live

Wait, There’s More

After dropping a new single recently titled “Other Side of America,” Meek revealed the song’s original plans included late rap legend Nipsey Hussle. Meek went to his Instagram Story to share text messages from the late West Coast rap star and said Nip was supposed to have a verse on the song.

Before You Go

Tekashi is keeping busy these days putting out music with Meek’s ex-girlfriend Nicki Minaj. On Tuesday, the hip-hop pair released their new “Trollz” alternate version banger.

“The official #Trollz verse was version 11. This was version 1. Verse changes and beat changes… but now u guys get a glimpse of where my verse begins vs. how it ends up once my creative process is complete. ♥️🌈🦄” -Nicki Minaj’s Twitter