Rap stars Tekashi 6ix9ine and G Herbo are here for all the digital smoke. The duo have gone back and forth at each other on social media igniting what seems to be new hip-hop feud.

Herbo x 6ix9ine

It started after Herbo commented on an Instagram post about Tekashi from hip-hop personality DJ Akademiks. Herbo said that 6ix9ine didn’t beat his legal case, but rather just snitched in addition to pleading guilty, to which the latter quickly responded.

“Lol but he didn’t beat it he told 😂 he plead guilty too😭” – G Herbo’s Instagram

“@nolimitherbo you have herpes is that correct?” – Tekashi 6ix9ine

More Smoke

The pair traded several more shots back and forth at each other on Akademik’s page. 6ix9ine trolled G Herbo by asking people to name a platinum record from him, to which the latter quickly responded.

“Let’s name a gherbo song that’s platinum Akademiks post it I’ll delete my gram” – 6ix9ine

“I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go.. & I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon 😂😂😂 be safe” – G Herbo

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ine is really going for troll of the year. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with some major shade aimed at Atlanta rap artist Rich The Kid. Initially, Rich The Kid went to his Instagram page and offered to drop new music if his followers increased to 8 million which caused 6ix9ine to troll him. Tekashi threw himself into the situation by encouraging fans to unfollow Kid.

“Dropping new music when i hit 8million follower !! Go tell somebody to follow me”

“If rich the kid drops to 6 million I’ll literally cut my hair off”

Before You Go

Earlier this month, Rich The Kid questioned how 6ix9ine could call himself the King of New York. More specifically, Rich went at Tekashi for his publicized cooperation with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case.