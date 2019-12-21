New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine won’t be done-done working with law enforcement after he gets out of prison. New reports claim the hip-hop entertainer will be forced to keep helping the government once his two-year sentence ends.

According to reports, 6ix9ine will also have to receive mental help following his bid.

The rapper’s been ordered by the court to enroll in an outpatient mental health program once he’s free … according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ. In addition, 6ix9ine must continue to cooperate with the U.S. Attorney’s Office once he’s released from prison in any ongoing investigations where he might be useful. The court’s recommended Tekashi be placed in a correctional facility as close to New York City as possible — so his family can easily visit him. (TMZ)

A few days ago, 6ix9ine’s baby mother Sara Molina unloaded some thoughts on Tek’s punishment.

According to reports, a judge handed 6ix9ine the sentence Wednesday morning and included five years probation.