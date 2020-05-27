New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is here to flex his numbers. After his “GOOBA” single reached gold certification in just two weeks, he took to social media to show off the feat and troll rap rival G Herbo.

6ix9ine x Herbo

This week, Tek dropped a comment on an Instagram post to celebrate the accomplishment. He also targeted Herbo who recently said he’d rather keep up his street reputation than just post big numbers.

@nolimitherbo imagine tranna be platinum in the streets 💀😂😂😂😂 – 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Where It All Started

6ix9ine and G Herbo are here for all the digital smoke. Herbo defended his reputation in the streets while Tekashi shot back saying that he didn’t have any songs certified platinum.

I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go.. & I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon 😂😂😂 be safe

“Let’s name a gherbo song that’s platinum Akademiks post it I’ll delete my gram”

Wait, There’s More

The duo have gone back and forth at each other on social media igniting what seems to be new hip-hop feud. It started after the latter chimed in, saying Tekashi didn’t really beat his federal case.

“Lol but he didn’t beat it he told 😂 he plead guilty too😭” – G Herbo’s Instagram

“@nolimitherbo you have herpes is that correct?” – Tekashi 6ix9ine

Before You Go

6ix9ine is really going for troll of the year. The hip-hop entertainer has lit up social media with some major shade aimed at Atlanta rap artist Rich The Kid. Initially, Rich The Kid went to his Instagram page and offered to drop new music if his followers increased to 8 million which caused 6ix9ine to troll him. Tekashi threw himself into the situation by encouraging fans to unfollow Kid.

“Dropping new music when i hit 8million follower !! Go tell somebody to follow me”