New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg have successfully launched an all-out war against each other. Tensions rose after 6ix9ine went online to troll Snoop about alleged former cooperation with law enforcement.
6ix9ine Strikes
Last night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Snoop might have worked with the government.
“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Dizzle Responds
Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.
“Last time you said something, I ain’t have the time. But today, I got time. You better get the f**k off my life n*gga, rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. No way. Go on and do your sh*t and get out my way, b*tch. You funky dog head, rainbow head b*tch. Yeah, you. Better leave the dog alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. F*ck with the dog, it ain’t nice, b*tch. Rat boy.” -Snoop Dogg’s Instagram
“EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKKK” -Tekashi 6ix9ine
Wait, There’s More
On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.
Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.
Before You Go
A few days ago, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.
“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter