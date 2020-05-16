New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and Snoop Dogg have successfully launched an all-out war against each other. Tensions rose after 6ix9ine went online to troll Snoop about alleged former cooperation with law enforcement.

6ix9ine Strikes

Last night, Tekashi used a throwback clip of Snoop’s former Death Row Records boss Suge Knight claiming Snoop might have worked with the government.

“When I was locked up the most thing I missed is Friday night movies” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine watches Suge Knight talk about snitches in prison 😭 pic.twitter.com/1c71QJqt8h — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

6ix9ine about to expose some other rappers for snitching 😳 pic.twitter.com/EcX1FwdYP9 — SOHH (@sohh) May 16, 2020

Dizzle Responds

Instead of staying mum, Snoop returned some fire. Dogg hit up Instagram and said he had plenty of time to check 6ix9ine in an online dispute.

“Last time you said something, I ain’t have the time. But today, I got time. You better get the f**k off my life n*gga, rat boy, you really better leave me alone. I ain’t the one. No way. No way. Go on and do your sh*t and get out my way, b*tch. You funky dog head, rainbow head b*tch. Yeah, you. Better leave the dog alone. Go find you a cat. Tom and Jerry sh*t. F*ck with the dog, it ain’t nice, b*tch. Rat boy.” -Snoop Dogg’s Instagram “EXPLAIN YOUR PAPERWORKKKKK” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

Wait, There’s More

On Monday, Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane went to Instagram to share his disgust with snitching. Guwop said he would rather do time behind bars than work with law enforcement.

“Drop a 🥶if you riding for #1017” -Gucci Mane’s Instagram

Fellow Atlanta rapper Rich The Kid also recently took a digital swing at 6ix9ine.

Before You Go

A few days ago, Philadelphia rap star Meek Mill went on a mini-Twitter tirade aimed at rap rival Tekashi 6ix9ine. Mill initially ripped 6ix9ine about working with the government but then deleted his tweet.

“The internet got a witness in witness protection living in a town house that can’t even come outside saying check on me. I’m helping free people you putting family members behind bars. I gotta crush you for the culture you chump! How you sleep at night lol” -Meek Mill’s Twitter

Meek Mill hinting at dropping a diss track on 6ix9ine 🤔 pic.twitter.com/V9CvmWZQVD — SOHH (@sohh) May 11, 2020

Nip got killed by one of them I feel a way at heart nobody can change that! Go tuck in! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

We control the culture lol and ima set a example lol. — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 11, 2020

I’m sorry I lash out sometimes when I see people playing like that lol I been locked up too many times like a animal 🤷🏾‍♂️Sam change my passcode and don’t give it me nomore 😂😂😂😂😂😂 — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020

I got wayyyyyyyyyyyy more money too don’t even bring that up … I don’t do the internet numbers we do the bank! — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 8, 2020