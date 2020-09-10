Up Next

Tekashi 6ix9ine Explains Why He Snitched In Hour-Long Q&A

Written By SOHH Squad

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is standing up to his decision to work with federal prosecutors to get out of serving a potential life sentence behind bars. The hip-hop star spends over an hour dishing on getting labeled a snitch by the music industry, his current friendships, enemies plus much more.

