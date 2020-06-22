New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is talking big talk right now. The hip-hop star has come forward to celebrate his “TROLLZ” smash hit with Nicki Minaj earning him a Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping debut.

No. 1 x 6ix9ine

On Monday, Tekashi went to Instagram to explode over the accomplishment. 6ix9ine vowed to troll the entire Internet for an entire week.

#1 ON @billboard YOU CANT STOP ME. YOU CANT BLACKBALL ME. DIDNT I TELL YOU!!!!!!!!!!!!! NO RADIOOOOOOOOO (ZERO) @applemusic@spotify@thelarryjackson@carlchery DIDNT GIVE US ANY MAJOR PLAYLISTING on Spotify and Apple 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 THEY TIRED SO HARD PUSHING SOMEONE ELSES SONG 🤣🤣 LET THE WORLD KNOW WHAT YA DID !!!! YOU CANT BLACKBALL MEEEEEE IM TO BIG OF A STARRRRRRRRRRRR … OH ANNDDDDDDD ALL THE FANBASES THAT TEAMED UP TO PREVENT THIS NUMBER ONE I SAW THAT TOOOOO 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣DEBUT NUMBER 1 WITH NONE OF YOU! HATERSSSS WATCH THIS 1 MILIION TIMES HATER HATER 🤣🤣🤣 YOU CAN SAY WHAT EVER IM NUMBER 1 AND YOU CANT TAKE THAT FROM ME I WENT UP AGAINST THE MUSIC INDUSTRY AND WON!!!!!!!!! @nickiminaj WE ARE THE F*CKING MONSTERS OF THIS SH*T I LOVE YOU MOMMAZZZ

High-Key Details

Tekashi went to his Instagram page this past weekend to address his marketing tactics. Although he didn’t name-drop anyone in particular, 6ix9ine did defend using ad spots to promote his music.

“Ads ain’t views. People advertise Gatorade all the time doesn’t mean you’re going to buy it. People advertise videos everyday. You have to want to click to watch.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Last Friday, Tekashi hit up Instagram to admit he’s going to fall back from his social media takeovers. After calling out streaming giants like Apple Music and Spotify for not listing his music on curated playlists, 6ix9ine said he’d be on an IG hiatus until the chart numbers come out.

“I’m staying off Instagram till the @billboard charts come back. We put up the best fight against all odds. Blackballed they call it. ITS FINE BECAUSE THE BARBZ AND TROLLZ ARE UNSTOPPABLE.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Craaaaaaaaaaazy!!! @6ix9ine saying he and @NICKIMINAJ did all they could to try and get that No. 1 spot! We'll see if it worked. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/MME5uZEpFQ — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) June 19, 2020 6ix9ine announces he’s on an IG hiatus

Before You Go

A few days ago, reality TV star Kim Kardashian hit up her Twitter page to react to a fancam of herself and husband Kanye West. In the clip, 6ix9ine and rap heavyweight Nicki Minaj‘s infectious “Trollz” tune plays in the background.

“I love it!!!!!!!! 💋🔥🔥” -Kim Kardashian’s Twitter

I love it!!!!!!!! 💋🔥🔥 https://t.co/ok2GZQ5mIz — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 17, 2020

“Im a peasant compared to you and Ye :/” -Tekashia 6ix9ine’s Twitter