Tekashi 6ix9ine Drops TattleTales Album Packed W/ Nicki Minaj, Akon, Smilez and More Unexpected Features

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has kept his word on dropping new music. Following an unexpected TattleTales album announcement last week, the self-proclaimed hip-hop troll has stayed true on deliver the star-studded project to the masses.

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s TattleTales Arrives

Heading into Friday, 6ix9ine put out the new album to the world. In addition to previously released songs like his Nicki Minaj-featured “TROLLZ” smash, Tek secured records with artists including Akon, Smiles and Leftside.

Although he’s definitely lost a few friends in the hip-hop community, 6ix9ine’s 13-track LP features Nicki Minaj, Smilez, Leftside, Lik AK, and Akon, whom he samples on the album’s first track, which is, of course, “LOCKED UP 2.” The album also includes the previously released “PUNANI” and “GOOBA.” 6ix9ine also released a music video for his single “TUTU,” which features the rapper and his signature rainbow style cavorting around a theme park with Blac Chyna and a flamethrower, naturally. (Vulture)

In addition to the new album, 6ix9ine released his “TUTU” music video – which is currently only streaming on YouTube – and it features high-profile vixen Blac Chyna.

Blac Chyna and Tekashi 6ix9ine

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine went to Instagram to plug his new album TattleTales. Tekashi went the extra mile by sharing a teaser clip of himself chilling with Blac Chyna.

“YALL READY FOR THE ALBUM TOMORROW ??? TATTLE TALES 12 MIDNIGHT” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Jade Threatens To Leak Tattle Tales

Last Sunday, Tek’s girlfriend and model Jade hit up Instagram with the ultimate threat to 6ix9ine. She shared footage of herself quenching the thirst trap and playing audio of Tekashi’s new LP.

“I’m about to leak this n*gga album” -Jade’s Instagram

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Unreleased Tory Lanez

The same Sunday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram and kept things 100. Tekashi revealed he had a fire Tory Lanez collaboration he recorded prior to going to federal prison in November 2018. The announcement comes following Tory’s fall from fame after getting outed by ex-pal Megan Thee Stallion as the person responsible for shooting her at a party.