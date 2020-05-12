SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is doing way more than just trolling. The popular hip-hop troll took to his social media pages to announce a big cash donation to a children’s foundation.

Tek’s Donation

On Tuesday, 6ix9ine revealed he’s donated $200,000 to the No Kid Hungry Foundation. The organization aims to end child hunger in America.

“During this pandemic I understand we have nurses and frontline Hero’s who risk there life daily to save others. But NEVER forget the children & families who depend on OUR PUBLIC schools for daily meals and nutritions to keep our future leaders growing to their best potential. To every influencer out there REMEMBER if you are blessed GOD gave you that blessing not just for YOU but also TO HELP OTHERS 🙌🏼 GOD FIRST” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

The Good Deeds

The organization offers all sorts of services to youth across the country. Some of their endeavors include providing breakfast meals before school, meals when school is closed in the summer, meals after school, educational programs about food and nutrition, research on food policy, and advocacy for their mission that no child should go hungry.

Wait, There’s More

Tekashi isn’t letting anyone slide. The controversial hip-hop entertainer came forward this week to address smoke aimed at him. Instead of going on a roasting session, 6ix9ine took a different approach to clapping back at fellow rap artist Chet Hanks. Tekashi ignored the direct shade about his cooperation with law enforcement and sent prayers to Chet’s Hollywood star dad Tom Hanks after he recently battled a coronavirus infection.

“Wishing his dad a speedy recovery” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Before You Go

Over the past few hours, Chet has unloaded on 6ix9ine. Hanks ripped Tekashi for snitching and having to live a life of fear after getting out of prison.