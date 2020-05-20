SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.

New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine doesn’t want to rush greatness. The hip-hop entertainer has decided to delay his highly-anticipated “GOOBA” music video follow-up.

Say When

On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to deliver the crushing news. The rap artist said the project would be worth the wait and ultimately break the Internet.

“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

“Yep more surprises . 🤯” -Akademiks

Just when you thought….. lol @6ix9ine vows to break the Internet with his new video and it's being delayed until May 29th. lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/frfOG3r4qz — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 20, 2020

6ix9ine Gone

On Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.

“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

That quiet before the storm… lol Next Friday is going to be crazy. @6ix9ine says he's staying off the 'gram until he drops his next single/video Friday, May 22 @ 3 PM ET. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/plYk35pWkv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Last Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.

“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

And there you have it – over 500K comments and the music video will drop Friday! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vaz9Ng6y11 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020

Before You Go

A few days ago, Tek vowed to come through for his true fans. 6ix9ine promised to drop new music if he kept selling copies of his new “GOOBA” anthem.

“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story

6ix9ine says he might drop a new single next week pic.twitter.com/vE7mZnUR3K — SOHH (@sohh) May 15, 2020 Tekashi 6ix9ine wants more streams before he drops new music