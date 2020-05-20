SOHH.com covers topics and products we think speak to you. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.
New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine doesn’t want to rush greatness. The hip-hop entertainer has decided to delay his highly-anticipated “GOOBA” music video follow-up.
Say When
On Wednesday, 6ix9ine hit up Instagram to deliver the crushing news. The rap artist said the project would be worth the wait and ultimately break the Internet.
“NEXT VIDEO WILL BREAK THE INTERNET IM PUSHING IT BACK TILL NEXT FRIDAY MAY 29TH 😍😍😍😍🌈🌈🌈🌈💦💦💦💦💦🍭🍭🍭🍭” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
“Yep more surprises . 🤯” -Akademiks
6ix9ine Gone
On Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.
“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Last Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.
“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram
Before You Go
A few days ago, Tek vowed to come through for his true fans. 6ix9ine promised to drop new music if he kept selling copies of his new “GOOBA” anthem.
“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story
