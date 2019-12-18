New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is ‘this’ close to learning his fate in a federal racketeering case. The hip-hop star’s publicized court hearing is currently underway and will ultimately result in his sentencing.

According to reports, the hearing started up around 10 AM Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors told the judge they met with him 2 to 3 times a week, and he sang like a canary — about his involvement in numerous crimes. And, this was interesting — did you know there’s a rating system for criminals? For purposes of sentencing, the feds calculated Tekashi’s criminal history at a category 2. Here’s the math on that: 6ix9ine got 1 point for his 2018 conviction for using a minor in a sexual performance (in a music video), and 2 more points for his involvement in the Nine Trey Bloods while on probation. Those 3 points put him in category 2. Keep in mind the highest/worst criminal history rating is a 6. (TMZ)

Some media outlets believe 6ix9ine will get out of prison with time served.

However, that’s not the case, as the U.S. Federal Government, probation department and the defense attorney have officially come to terms to give 6ix9ine time served. 6ix9ine is set to be released from jail in less than 72 hours, and will appear in court to be sentenced to one-year and a day. Under FEDs sentencing guidelines, the mandatory minimum of 47 years in prison will be cut to time served. It’s expected that he’ll immediately leave the court, with security, after Federal Judge Paul Engelmayer goes through with the final call. (OnSmash)

A few days ago, footage surfaced of an attorney explaining why 6ix9ine could possibly get out of prison with time served.

Last week, a letter emerged from 6ix9ine pleading with his judge to consider a light sentence.