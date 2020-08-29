New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine isn’t backing down from Lil Reese. Instead, he’s going head first with his feud against the Chicago rap artist following a back and forth dispute.

6ix9ine Trolls Lil Reese

On Friday, Tekashi returned to Instagram to go off on Reese. 6ix9ine played off of LR’s rap alias and made a reference to now-viral footage of Reese having an accident in his pants.

“Reeses Feces 🤣🤣🤣” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Lil Reese Disses Jade

This week, Reese went to his Twitter page and didn’t hold back. He publicly called out 6ix9ine’s girlfriend Jade and took a shot at her body.

“Aye tell his wife jade mind her business wit that fake hard a** 😭😭” -Lil Reese’s Twitter

Reese also shared a tweet directly aimed at Tekashi.

“That n*gga a b*tch i a never go out like a pussy that n*gga 🧢 on a bald head lil trick a** Mexican…”

6ix9ine Roasts Reese

Instead of staying silent, Tekashi made sure to clap back at Reese. 6ix9ine questioned why Reese’s Twitter fingers had the best of him.

“I never seen the GRIM REAPER tweet so much. What happen to ‘LOL'”

6ix9ine Vs. Lil Reese

Over the past few days, Tekashi and Reese have lit each other up over social media trolling.