New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is getting the last laugh on his enemies. The hip-hop entertainer went online this week to share his thoughts on publications counting him out during a publicized year and a half in federal custody.

Big Happy

6ix9ine hit up Instagram Tuesday to toot his own horn. Tek shared a clip showing multiple outlets suggesting his career would diminish following his release from prison after cooperating with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case.

“I REALLY HAVE THE BEST FANS IN THE WORLD 🌎 WE SH*TTED ON ALL THE HATERS. TRUST ME THEY SO MAD RIGHT NOW 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

6ix9ine Gone

On Sunday, Tekashi said he would fall back from Instagram for the next few days. 6ix9ine credited himself as the king of social media and vowed to make a mighty return entering Memorial Day Weekend to drop a new music video.

“I proved I’m the king of Instagram. AND I TOOK BACK THE KING OF NEW YORK. I proved that to you with numbers. The internet was dead without me.” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

That quiet before the storm… lol Next Friday is going to be crazy. @6ix9ine says he's staying off the 'gram until he drops his next single/video Friday, May 22 @ 3 PM ET. #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/plYk35pWkv — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 17, 2020

Wait, There’s More

On Saturday, Tekashi shared a cringe pic of himself trying to lick his foot. He also vowed to drop a new video in the coming days if the IG post reached 500,000 comments.

“500,000 comments I’ll drop ANOTHER music video this FRIDAY ❤️💜🧡💚💙💛🌈” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

And there you have it – over 500K comments and the music video will drop Friday! lol #SOHH #SOHHNews pic.twitter.com/vaz9Ng6y11 — SOHH.com (@sohhdotcom) May 16, 2020

Before You Go

Last week, Tek vowed to come through for his true fans. 6ix9ine promised to drop new music if he kept selling copies of his new “GOOBA” anthem.

“Everyone go buy Gooba on iTunes let’s get 10,000 I’ll drop a new song next week” – 6ix9ine’s Instagram Story