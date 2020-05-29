New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is here to make a difference. Offering financial support to those effected by coronavirus in a new social media post, he called on Big Apple rap artists to dig into their pockets to make a difference.

6ix9ine x NY

This week, Tek hit up Instagram and didn’t censor himself in calling out fellow New York entertainers. 6ix9ine said he’d put up $200,000 for every $100,000 another rap artist donates.

“IF YOU A RAPPER FROM NEW YORK AND YOU AINT GOT AT LEAST 100K TO GIVE BACK TO OUR CITY FOR PEOPLE IN NEED YOURE A BUM. GOD GIVES YOU A GIFT ITS NOT JUST FOR YOU ITS TO HELP OTHERS IN NEED. BROKE N***AS GONNA IGNORE IT 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 “I didNt SeE iT mY phOnE wAs oFf” -Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Instagram

Tory Lanez Reacts

Tekashi dropped a comment trolling popular rap crooner Tory Lanez on radio veteran DJ Akademik‘s post about his offer. He made a joke about Tory’s hairline, to which Tory responded with a shot about buying YouTube views.

“I’m starting to look like Tory before he fixed his hairline :/” -Tekashi 6ix9ine

“@6ix9ine lol yeah looking real prehistoric, like YouTube before you could inflate the views :/” -Tory Lanez

Wait, There’s More

6ix9ine is here to flex his numbers on haters. After his “GOOBA” single reached gold certification in just two weeks, he took to social media to show off the feat and troll rap rival G Herbo. Tek flamed Herbo who recently said he’d rather keep up his street reputation than just post big numbers.

“@nolimitherbo imagine tranna be platinum in the streets 💀😂😂😂😂”

Before You Go

Tek and G Herbo have kept busy with the digital smoke. Recently, Herbo defended his reputation in the streets while Tekashi shot back saying he didn’t have any songs certified platinum.

I went platinum in the streets somewhere you really wanna be but a never be able to go.. & I got rich on my own nobody never made me cool & stole from me lol you basically paid to be cool you @nickcannon 😂😂😂 be safe”