09/10/20

Tariq St. Patrick Deals W/ His Dad's Memory In Exceeding Expectations Power Book II: Ghost Preview

Written By SOHH Squad

190 Views

“Power Book II: Ghost” isn’t slowing down its jam-packed storyline and new character developments. STARZ has released a sneak peek into this Sunday’s “Exceeding Expectations” episode two preview showing protagonist Tariq St. Patrick having his hands full with new acquaintances, dealing with his father’s death and more.

