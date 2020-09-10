“Power Book II: Ghost” isn’t slowing down its jam-packed storyline and new character developments. STARZ has released a sneak peek into this Sunday’s “Exceeding Expectations” episode two preview showing protagonist Tariq St. Patrick having his hands full with new acquaintances, dealing with his father’s death and more.
Tariq St. Patrick Deals W/ His Dad's Memory In Exceeding Expectations Power Book II: Ghost Preview
