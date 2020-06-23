Vixen Tahiry José is making it a hot week. The hip-hop model went online to share a new pic of herself flexing swimsuit goals in a new photoshoot shot.
Tahiry x Bootyful
The “Love & Hip Hop” star hit up Instagram last night with a jaw-dropping pic. José shared the steamy shot and promoted her OnlyFans premium page.
“I BELONG ON AN ISLAND 🌴!!! www.onlyfans.com/TherealTahiry” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
High-Key Details
Recently, José relied on her Instagram page to wake up the thirst trap. She shared a couple new pics including one putting full attention on her golden legs.
“Mood for days! #teamtahiry” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
Recently, the curvy model went online with some eye-opening content. Tahiry José used pics of herself in the nude to promote motivational suggestions.
“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
Before You Go
A few weeks ago, Tahiry blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.
“#FBF@thereallexiejose & yours truly 🤣 #bucketlow 💣” -Tahiry’s Instagram