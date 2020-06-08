“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José is warming up everyone’s day. The popular vixen has made jaws drop courtesy of some new steamy pics wearing nothing but her birthday suit.

Tahiry x NSFW

The curvy model went online this past weekend with some eye-opening content. José used some pics of herself without clothes to promote motivational suggestions.

“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, Tahiry Jose blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.

Wait, There’s More

In mid-April 2020, Tahiry went to her social media pages with some steamy content. One pic featured her holding onto a coconut in Cancun, Mexico.

“I THINK MY SOULMATE MIGHT BE COCONUTS! 🙃😌🤣 #backwheniwasonvacation LINK IN MY BIO #cancunmexico #teamtahiry #igotme #afrolatina” -Tahiry’s Instagram

“I can’t wait! 💙 LINK IN MY BIO 😉”

Wait, There’s More

Recently, Tahiry went online with a solo shot of herself. In the pic, she’s staring out of a window looking nothing less than thick-thick.

“Leveling up takes isolation, separation & extreme focus!

Now’s the time!!! LINK IN MY BIO” -Tahiry’s Instagram

Before You Go

Tahiry recently made heads explode courtesy of a throwback swimsuit pic. In the IG post, she is shown chilling in a pool and plugging her upcoming birthday plans.