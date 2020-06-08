“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José is warming up everyone’s day. The popular vixen has made jaws drop courtesy of some new steamy pics wearing nothing but her birthday suit.
The curvy model went online this past weekend with some eye-opening content. José used some pics of herself without clothes to promote motivational suggestions.
“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram
Recently, Tahiry Jose blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.
“#FBF@thereallexiejose & yours truly 🤣 #bucketlow 💣” -Tahiry’s Instagram
In mid-April 2020, Tahiry went to her social media pages with some steamy content. One pic featured her holding onto a coconut in Cancun, Mexico.
“I THINK MY SOULMATE MIGHT BE COCONUTS! 🙃😌🤣 #backwheniwasonvacation LINK IN MY BIO #cancunmexico #teamtahiry #igotme #afrolatina” -Tahiry’s Instagram
“I can’t wait! 💙 LINK IN MY BIO 😉”
Recently, Tahiry went online with a solo shot of herself. In the pic, she’s staring out of a window looking nothing less than thick-thick.
“Leveling up takes isolation, separation & extreme focus!
Now’s the time!!! LINK IN MY BIO” -Tahiry’s Instagram
Tahiry recently made heads explode courtesy of a throwback swimsuit pic. In the IG post, she is shown chilling in a pool and plugging her upcoming birthday plans.