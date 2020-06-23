“Love & Hip Hop” star Tahiry José is making an early pitch for Woman Crush Wednesday. The curvy entertainer went online this week to plug her OnlyFans premium fan page.

Tahiry x Thirstin’

On Tuesday, Miss José went to Instagram with a steamy selfie. She also talked about staying indoors and staying safe in quarantine by herself.

“Home Alone … AM I THE ONLY ONE STILL IN QUARANTINE??? It sure feels that way! Only Fans : www.onlyfans.com/TherealTahiry” -Tahiry’s Instagram

“I BELONG ON AN ISLAND 🌴!!! www.onlyfans.com/TherealTahiry” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

High-Key Details

Recently, José relied on her Instagram page to wake up the thirst trap. She shared a couple new pics including one putting full attention on her golden legs.

Wait, There’s More

Recently, the curvy model went online with some eye-opening content. Tahiry José used pics of herself in the nude to promote motivational suggestions.

“Drink Water 💧 Don’t forget about your real hair under the Wrap! Get your nails done READ BOOKS Start A Business MIND YOURS!!! LINK IN MY BIO for ALL THINGS TAHIRY! 😋When @iamerica_mena sends you a book this is how you read it ! 🤗 #amazingbook thx boo” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

Before You Go

A few weeks ago, Tahiry blew fans away with a must-see throwback pic of herself alongside her sister. The Instagram post secured thousands of likes including a salute from A$AP Mob’s A$AP Ferg.