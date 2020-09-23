Tahiry and Tyga Are Desperately Pushing Their OnlyFans Pages

Vixen Tahiry José and rap star Tyga are really determined to get supporters paying to see their greatness. The hip-hop entertainers have continued to make a strong push to increase their OnlyFans premium accounts.

Tahiry and Tyga’s OnlyFans Hustles

Both the “Love & Hip Hop” star and West Coast hip-hop artist have taken time out of their daily hustles to push their adult-themed accounts. Tahiry told Instagram followers to look out for a “special” treat while Tyga appeared to promise uncensored content on his page.

“Dropped a “special treat” at midnight on my #OnlyFans page! onlyfans – TheRealTahiry 🥰💌😘” -Tahiry José’s Instagram

Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans Page

Recently, Louisiana rapper Boosie Badazz went to his Twitter page to describe what followers could expect from his OnlyFans page. Without sharing any pics or flicks, Boosie said the featured women are lit.

“My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥” -Boosie Badazz’s Twitter

My only fans “BoosieBaddies” is str8 “JACK OFF “ material #mygirls r LIIITTTT🔥🔥🔥 — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 8, 2020 Boosie Badazz’s OnlyFans page is lit.

Y’all think Trump tweet alot watch this — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) September 7, 2020

Cardi B’s OnlyFans Discount

Recently, New York rapper Cardi B went to her Twitter page to announce an OnlyFans deal. Instead of going for a double-digits price, Cardi decided to cut the subscription amount in half.

“Ummm I did not know my onlyfans was charging ten dollars …I’m bringing it down to 4.99.Ya spend too much on vinyls and my merch coming next week … How the f*ck I go live on onlyfans? Wtfff” -Cardi B’s Twitter

Cardi Joins The Hustle

Recently, Cardi hit up her Twitter page to break a massive OnlyFans partnership announcement. However, she said the page would be primarily dedicated to addressing rumors and gossip. It’s worth noting B deleted the headline-generating tweet hours later.