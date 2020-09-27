T.I. Reveals Secret To His Gym Grind + What’s In His Fridge

Up Next

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is letting the secret out. The King of the South has come forward to give his loyal fans a look into what he keeps in the refrigerator on a daily basis. Tip goes a bit further and even provides clarity into his workout and gym grind routine. The rap heavyweight recently turned 40 and continues to put out new music including his Young Thug-featured “Ring” anthem.

