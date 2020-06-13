The Internet is demanding a full-out investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller. While initial reports suggested he died as a suicide, massive speculation suggests he had his life taken from him.
Robert x Fuller
According to reports, authorities reported his body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by and noticed Fuller reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.
First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)
The unexplained death has immediately sparked activist and reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West‘s attention. She went online this week to encourage people to sign a petition demanding a thorough investigation into Fuller’s death.
“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter
The Internet has fully supported Kim K’s movement. People have unloaded through social media to speak out on the situation and notably referenced Fuller’s body being discovered with a backpack on.
Atlanta rap star T.I. has also shared his disgust in the Fuller situation. The King of the South has demanded justice and recently shared his support in protesting police brutality.