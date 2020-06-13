The Internet is demanding a full-out investigation into the death of black man Robert L. Fuller. While initial reports suggested he died as a suicide, massive speculation suggests he had his life taken from him.

Robert x Fuller

According to reports, authorities reported his body hanging from a tree on Wednesday in Palmdale, California. Someone around 3:40 AM drove by and noticed Fuller reported the shocking discovery near the town’s City Hall.

First responders from a nearby fire station responded to the scene and determined the man was dead. The man was later identified as 24-year-old Robert L. Fuller, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities said although an investigation is underway, “it appears Mr. Fuller, tragically, committed suicide.” A full autopsy is expected “in the immediate future,” according to the news release. (ABC 7 News)

High-Key Details

The unexplained death has immediately sparked activist and reality TV star Kim Kardashian-West‘s attention. She went online this week to encourage people to sign a petition demanding a thorough investigation into Fuller’s death.

“Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller” -Kim Kardashian-West’s Twitter

Robert Fuller was found dead June 10, 2020, hanging from a tree outside City Hall Palmdale. Sign this petition to demand for a thorough and proper investigation #JusticeforRobertFuller https://t.co/czUqCrmE8m — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 12, 2020

Wait, There’s More

The Internet has fully supported Kim K’s movement. People have unloaded through social media to speak out on the situation and notably referenced Fuller’s body being discovered with a backpack on.

to everybody that's been protesting in LA. Palmdale is an hour away but also a WORLD away. Palmdale has a lotta dorks (read: WHITE SUPREMACISTS).



Show them this shit isn't okay.



Show them that anti-racsim can come to THEIR town.

CALL OUT THE DORKS.#RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/ji8CmjDYbF — JONAH RAY RODRIGUES (@jonahray) June 13, 2020

Radio news said he was wearing his backpack. Who wears a backpack to commit suicide? #RIPRobertFuller



Protesters demand investigation after young Black man is found hanging from tree in Palmdale https://t.co/NrjvSCD9mo — Louisa Bacio @🏡 (@Louisabacio) June 13, 2020

bruh u tellin me he killed himself with a backpack on? no, that didn’t happen. he was murdered. #RIPRobertFuller — Nathalie (@lloronaNat) June 13, 2020

Don’t let up on the gas please! Keep taking action and keep talking about it! #RIPROBERTFULLER pic.twitter.com/FxjYoR3YPh — Taylor Stephenson (@tsizzle122) June 13, 2020

Would a suicidal young black man choose HANGING? I don't buy it. Palmdale PD, do your jobs. #RIPRobertFuller #BlackLivesMatter — Mary Jo Bradshaw (@MaryJoBradshaw7) June 13, 2020

A black dude was hanging from a tree in the city of Palmdale and when authorities arrived they immediate said it was suicide and without even doing an autopsy. Sus if you ask me #BlackLivesMatter #RIPRobertFuller — @ryan0 (@Ryan20696928) June 13, 2020

How could something like this be dismissed as a suicide WITHOUT AN INVESTIGATION?!?! Hanging is barbaric. To just sweep it under the rug is evil. This was a man’s life. #RIPRobertFuller #blm https://t.co/EevaGwlbIg — HadasLev👁👁 (@LevHadas) June 13, 2020

Rip. This my town I’ve lived in my whole life… I’m sick. I went to school with Robert fuller, from 2nd-12th grade. He was found lynched. Hanging 30 feet from a tree. This is disgusting and hits me hard. We have to be better, we need to be better. #riprobertfuller #BLM https://t.co/uxWOlVx1xM — Text (@csgoText) June 13, 2020

Before You Go

Atlanta rap star T.I. has also shared his disgust in the Fuller situation. The King of the South has demanded justice and recently shared his support in protesting police brutality.