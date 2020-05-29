Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is pushing a new agenda. The hip-hop veteran has come forward to encourage followers to show support for ending police brutality by contributing to an upcoming blackout day.
T.I. x Blackout
Heading into Friday, Tip went online and told people to mark July 7 on their calendars. The King of the South said this day would ultimately allow people’s money hurt companies’ pockets and show it’s time for blacks to stop getting negatively targeted.
“Nobody spend SH*T on this day‼️IF you Give AF about the murders,lynchings,& oppression of people of color!!! #USorELSE✊🏽#BlackoutDay2020 #July7th” -T.I.’s Instagram
Save The Date
On Thursday, West Coast rapper Day Sulan shared the same concept. Day explained the importance of all people of color in America uniting to not spend money for one day to address blacks getting shot.
“Wake Up Ya’ll #BLACKOUTDAY2020 💯✊🏽✍🏽”
“But Real Sh*t Tho F*ck That. White People Too If Y’all Feel This Sh*t Y’all Needa Stand Wit Us Ain’t No Just Minorities The More The Better 💯 #BlackOut2020” -Day Sulan’s Instagram
Wait, There’s More
This week, rap star Meek Mill shared his personal connection to the fatal police brutality applied to black man George Floyd. MM explained how he went through his own physical abuse from law enforcement.
Mom my took this pic and filed it with internal affairs, nothing happened! I been a rebel since!!! #georgefloyd I got charges for breaking one of the cops hands also like he didn’t break his hand on my face! – Meek Mill’s Instagram
“Its 2020 don’t even bring up a protest!!!!!! Now they killing us on camera it’s no excuses left!” -Meek Mill’s Instagram
Before You Go
According to reports, an FBI investigation is currently underway following Monday night’s horrific incident. The Minnesota officer had his knee on black man George Floyd’s neck for over 5 minutes.
In a statement early Tuesday, police said the man had a medical incident during an attempted arrest. However, video of the encounter shows an officer with his knee on the man’s neck for at least seven minutes. Before the man loses consciousness, he repeatedly tells officers that he can’t breathe. Leaders in Minnesota are calling for the officers involved to be held accountable. Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minneapolis, called for the Department of Justice to investigate immediately. (CBS Local)