Grammy-winning rapper T.I. isn’t playing around in the gym, just look at his face. Recently, New York rapper and TV executive 50 Cent tapped T.I. for a role in his upcoming series, ‘Twenty-Four Seven‘, which is about the Hip-Hop Cop. T.I. will be playing Derrick Parker and 50 Cent will executive produce the drama based on an NYPD unit that handled hip-hop-related cases.
T.I. Goes Off-Off During Intense Gym Workout
