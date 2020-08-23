Grammy-winning rapper T.I. isn’t here for Tory Lanez. The King of the South has come forward to speak out on his issues with the rap crooner for allegedly shooting Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion.

TI Rips Tory Lanez

This week, footage went viral of Tip going to his Instagram Live and not holding back on Lanez. T.I. said he couldn’t understand why Tory would have pulled the trigger on Meg and wanted the entire story of what happened during their altercation.

“That sh*t f*cked up, cuz. That sh*t f*cked up. That sh*t gonna sting, god d*mn. God d*mn. How in the f*ck you shoot a girl in a bikini? What the f*ck? That’s crazy. God d*mn. … I’m not saying she’s a liar. I’m not calling anybody a liar, I’m just saying I can’t imagine, this sh*t is unimaginable. That sh*t crazy. Yeah, that sh*t f*cked up. I’m just waiting on the whole story.”

T.I reacts to Tory Lanez shooting Megan pic.twitter.com/Q5gEY7O7Y0 — RapCentury (@RapCentury_) August 22, 2020 TI rips Tory Lanez.

High-Key Details

Heading into the weekend, Hollywood actress Halle Berry went to her Twitter page to show support for Meg. She also called on followers to protect all Black women moving forward.

“Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen” -Halle Berry’s Twitter

Peace. Protection. Respect. For ALL Black Women. ALWAYS. @theestallion, we stand with you. F**k this sh**. #ProtectBlackWomen — Halle Berry (@halleberry) August 21, 2020 Halle Berry defends Meg Thee Stallion.

Actor Michael B. Jordan shared similar words as Berry. He also called for people to protect and believe Black women.

“Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion” -Michael B. Jordan’s Twitter

Meg I admire your courage and applaud you for speaking up. We must Support Black Women, Protect Black Women, and Believe Black Women. @theestallion — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) August 22, 2020

Wait, There’s More

Heading into the weekend, singer Mario hit up his social media pages to acknowledge both Meg and Tory. Despite having a relationship with Lanez, Mario said he couldn’t defend Black men letting anger and their egos get the best of them.

“This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this sh*t crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other!” -Mario’s Twitter

This @theestallion & @torylanez situation got me in awe. Sad AF? Knowing Tory personally this shit crazy to me. Black men we gotta learn how to control our ego, anger etc. at some point the switch gotta turn off! Protect black women! Heal black men. Love & respect each other! — Mario (@OHYESMARIO) August 22, 2020

Back in November 2019, Mario and Tory linked up for their “The Cry” collaboration off Lanez’s CHIXTAPE 5 album.

Before You Go

On Friday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine hit up Instagram with some digital smoke aimed at Stallion. Tek – who is publicly shamed for working with federal prosecutors in a drug racketeering case – shared footage of himself turning up to Meg’s “Girls in the Hood” and gave her a mighty co-sign.