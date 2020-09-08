T.I. Credits Eazy-E For Influencing The Culture

Grammy-winning rapper T.I. has nothing but love for the memory of late N.W.A. leader Eazy-E. The King of the South has come forward to remember the West Coast legend on his 56th birthday.

TI Celebrates Eazy-E’s Birthday

Tip went to his Instagram page to shared a throwback pic of Eazy. The Atlanta native took things a step further by crediting E for influencing the hip-hop culture.

“If it wasn’t for this young hustler & his Patnas’ vision… our culture as we know it wouldn’t be the same. Love and Respect OG. Thanks for all you did to pave a way for young niggaz wit no hope like myself. #HappyGdayEazy” -T.I.’s Instagram

Eazy-E’s Daughter Celebrates His Birthday

Eazy’s daughter Ebie Wright went to Instagram with a heartfelt open message about her dad. Without getting too specific, Wright vowed to make sure his life story and contributions to the culture would reach the masses in the near future.

“Happy Birthday To My Father 🎈 … The 🐐… The Legendary Visionary who was far ahead of his time and broke down barriers and made SO much possible for all of the artists of today . His life’s accomplishments and his true impact on pop culture as a whole have yet to be Fully highlighted and that’s soon going to change! Grateful that I have enough memories with you to last me a lifetime 💙. I wish we were celebrating together today but just know that the world will soon be celebrating you even more than they ever have … as I have never stopped fighting to “Wright” all the Wrongs . Documentary On The Way 🎥😎 4 Part Series . R.I.P. Dad 👼🏽. #EricWright #EazyE #GodFatherOfGangstaRap #SoMuchMoreToHisStory #WeWantEazy #Ruthless #ARuthlessScandal #Sept7 #Virgo #JawDropping #BeenALongRoad #WeWantEbie #EbieDuzIt #HeartHurts” -Ebie Wright’s Instagram

Throwback Eazy-E Baby Pic

In March 2020, Ebie shared a priceless look at her dad. She shared a side by side comparison of herself and Easy as babies.

“My dad and I 😍 … although the older I get the more I’m transforming into @tracyjernagin lol . #EazyAndEbie” -Ebie Wright’s Instagram

Family Dispute

Leading up to rap star Megan Thee Stallion‘s recent “Girls in the Hood” Eazy-E tribute, the late rapper’s daughter Henree Wright gave it a co-sign but shared her issues with Meg’s team. Wright took specific aim at Stallion’s crew for trying to make bank off the record without looking out for Eazy’s family.