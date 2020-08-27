Grammy-winning rapper T.I. is standing with King James. The King of the South has come forward to applaud LeBron James for unloading his emotions toward Wisconsin law enforcement following the near-fatal shooting of Black man Jacob Blake.

TI Stand With LeBron James

On Thursday, Tip hit up Instagram to show love to Bron. The Atlanta native reacted to LeBron going off on his Twitter page about the continued trend of police brutality.

“👑King Sh*t👑 Salute to everyone who sacrificed for the cause✊🏽#USorELSE✊🏽” -T.I.’s Instagram

High-Key Details

On Wednesday, music mogul Diddy went to his Twitter page to react to the Milwaukee Bucks boycotting its Game 5 – and potential series-ending – face-off against the Orlando Magic. Diddy also highlighted the importance of unity.

“The power of unity! This is dope to see” -Diddy’s Twitter

NBA superstar LeBron James has publicly shared his disgust and anger over Blake’s near-death attack at the hands of law enforcement.

“F*CK THIS MAN!!! WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT” -LeBron James’ Twitter

Wait, There’s More

After the Bucks’ publicized decision to boycott its Game 5, the NBA released a statement revealing all of Wednesday’s face-offs would be rescheduled in response to Blake’s shooting.

“The NBA and the NBPA today announced that in light of the Milwaukee Bucks’ decision to not take the floor today for Game 5 against the Orlando Magic, today’s three games – MIL-ORL, HOU-OKC and LAL-POR have been postponed. Game 5 of each series will be rescheduled.” -NBA’s Twitter

Before You Go

