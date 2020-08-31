Grammy-winning rapper T.I. and Young Thug are working on a potential audio masterpiece. The King of the South has teased fans about possibly sitting on an instant classic with his longtime friend and protégé.

TI and Young Thug Working

Heading into Monday, Tip hit up his social media pages to give fans something to geek out about. T.I. shared a few pics of himself alongside Thugger and explained why fans should expect more than a photo-op with Slime.

“Oh Nvm us…just a couple Kings plottin global domination😈 Boyyyyy when I tell you me & slime got some sh*t comin…. ya besst believe it JACK‼️👑👑💯🍾💵💰 #InstantClassic #AnotherOne @thuggerthugger1” -T.I.’s Instagram

Over the past few years, Tip and Thug have put out ample classics together. However, none of their collaborations have been able to outshine their epic “About The Money” masterpiece.

Tiny Celebrates 10 Years With T.I.

In late July 2020, Tip’s wife Tiny took some time to pour her heart out to what T.I. meant to her. In addition to sharing a must-see highlight clip of their best moments together, she acknowledged her caption ultimately couldn’t compete with what Tip penned to her.

“We made it to our Big 10.. & I couldn’t be more in love with you than I’ve ever been. Thank you for dedicating your time, your energy all of you, just to make me the happiest woman I can be. You’ve shown me how hard a man is suppose to love me. Which can drive me nuts sometimes but honestly I wouldn’t change it for nothing in the world. I look forward to waking up to you. Loving you for all my life‼️You spoil me rotten & for that I can’t help but treat you like the King you are..My King‼️ I could never write a caption that would out do yours but hey..I spoke from the ❤️tho‼️ Obessive love at its best👑😻👅 #HappyAnniversary #InLoveLikeNewlyweds #Big10” -Tiny’s Instagram

Wait, There’s More

Hours prior, Tip hit up his Instagram page and relied on much more than a simple shout-out to Tiny. Instead, he went all-out with a must-read discussion about the power of marriage and trust with the person he loves most in the world.

“Happy 10th anniversary to my homie,lover,everything‼️ @majorgirl WE MADE A DIME‼️ Our journey has been an adventurous one & our way may not work for everybody,but 🖕🏽dem cause it works for US😍‼️ We’ve seen so many couples…that we both thought had such perfect,exemplary relationships break up,fold & throw in the towel🤷🏽‍♂️. Seen em come… watched em fail(unfortunately😪)& learned that nobody has the blueprints to a perfect marriage nor do they have a gps to longevity. We’re all just waking up everyday trying to figure this sh*t out‼️ How to fulfill ourselves while remaining committed? How to become tenacious about making your husband/wife happy without losing yourself? How to support their dreams without killing your own? The answer (for US at least) was finding ways to make their happiness…your happiness. Find pleasure in pleasing each other so we seldom have to focus on pleasing ourselves. I know you’ve endured some circumstantial unpleasantries on this ride & so have I… but struggles,flaws & all I wouldn’t trade our ride for the world‼️ Cause it produced the pain that brought US understanding (Alexa play Xscape😉) & with no struggle there’s no progress… To be honest…I’d rather struggle with you,than shine effortlessly with anyone else.” -T.I.’s Instagram

Before You Go

T.I also thanked Tiny for dealing with his growth into a mature man. Without giving any spoilers or wild predictions, Tip promised his wife life would only continue to get better for them.